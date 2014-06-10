New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Coffee in Macedonia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- In 2013, coffee achieves 1% off-trade growth in retail volume terms and 5% in current value terms. Despite the eurozone crisis and rising coffee prices, it seems that Macedonians were not hugely impacted and did not give up on coffee in 2013. Coffee also witnessed slightly weaker current value growth in 2013 in comparison with the review period average, which was mainly a result of the slow-down caused by the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009 and the eurozone crisis.
Competitive Landscape
Rio dooel led coffee in Macedonia in 2013, with a retail volume share terms with 38% and a retail value share of 22% ranking second in value terms. The company offers lower-priced products, so its huge volume share does not automatically translate into an equally high value share. Rio dooel's value share remained unchanged in 2013. It was also the best performing company in 2013 in volume terms primarily as a result of the strong sales of its fresh coffee brands.
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Industry Prospects
Fresh coffee in Macedonia has reached maturity and is at a point of market saturation. Provided there are no significant changes in the local coffee drinking culture, the category is not expected to achieve any significant volume growth over the forecast period. Overall, coffee is expected to register CAGRs of 2% in constant value and 1% in volume terms over the forecast period in the off-trade, to reach value sales of MKD3.36 billion and volume sales of 5,817 tonnes by 2018.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Coffee industry in Macedonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Coffee industry in Macedonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Coffee in Macedonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Coffee in Macedonia?
- What are the major brands in Macedonia?
- How significant is vending in coffee distribution?
- How does the increasing number of speciality coffee shops impact retail sales of coffee?
- How are coffee pods performing in Macedonia?
Reasons to Get This Report
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