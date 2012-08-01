"Coffee in Switzerland" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Coffee in Switzerland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Coffee sales continued to increase in 2011, with Switzerland continuing to have one of the three highest per capita coffee consumption rates in Europe. The traditional, long espresso or "kaffeecreme" remains the most popular on-trade drink. However, the trend towards traditional espresso continues both on-and off-trade.
Euromonitor International's Coffee in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Coffee Market in China 2012
- Coffee in Hong Kong, China
- Coffee in Russia
- Coffee in Denmark
- Coffee in Israel
- Coffee in Spain
- Coffee in Mexico
- Ready-To-Drink Tea and Coffee Market in New Zealand to 2014 (Soft Drinks)
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in China