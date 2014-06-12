Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Coffee in the Netherlands", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- With the coffee drinking culture flourishing in Taiwan over the review period, in 2013 consumers are now becoming more sophisticated in taste, on the lookout for novelty coffee products. Coffee players now look for that creative edge in an increasingly competitive environment. Taiwanese cafes are introducing new flavours and coffee combinations from various sources, such as coffee and ginger, coffee with red bean, with strawberry or other fruits.
Competitive Landscape
Nestle led Taiwanese coffee in 2013, with a 17% retail value share. Nescafe Dolce Gusto's good performance in its coffee pod sales moderated the general decline in popularity of instant coffee, which affected the company's instant coffee sales. Nescafe covers both standard and premium ranges of instant coffee sales in Taiwan, which continues to maintain a substantial shelf space in retail shops and brand loyalty remains amongst older customers. Additionally, Nespresso coffee pod sales declined due to the rise of cheaper coffee pod options from players such as Caffe Tiziano.
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Industry Prospects
Coffee sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% in total volume terms over the forecast period. A more competitive environment would likely stimulate innovation from coffee players, leading to a boost in consumer interest.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Coffee industry in Taiwan with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Coffee industry in Taiwan, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Coffee in Taiwan market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Coffee in Taiwan?
- What are the major brands in Taiwan?
- How significant is vending in coffee distribution?
- How does the increasing number of speciality coffee shops impact retail sales of coffee?
- How are coffee pods performing in Taiwan?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
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