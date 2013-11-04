Coffee in the United Arab Emirates - New Market Research Report

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Coffee in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Over the review period the Arab Spring had a profound effect on the whole region, including the United Arab Emirates, which saw a huge influx of tourists from both within and outside the region as people shifted away from visiting places like Lebanon, Egypt and Bahrain. This, in turn, pushed overall sales of most commodities, including coffee, especially in the on-trade as more cafes opened in 2012. The rise in number of expatriates moving back to the United Arab Emirates as the economy...
Euromonitor International's Coffee in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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