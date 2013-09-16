"Coffee in the United Kingdom" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Coffee in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Retail volume sales of coffee declined in 2012 for the first time since 2003, largely as a result of the recession. This is quite a shocking reversal of a long-term trend in coffee which has benefited so much from the rise of coffee culture within the UK over the last decade. Whilst this is considered to be an exceptional blip in demand, it is still salutary that consumers have been cutting back on expenditures in this area. This decline is connected to the significant increase in unit prices...
Euromonitor International's Coffee in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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