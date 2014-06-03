Recently published research from Mintel, "Coffee in UK (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Coffee in UK by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This report covers all instant and fresh coffee. It excludes RTD liquid products. Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail (on trade) sales. Market size for Coffee in UK is given in GBP and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for UK. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Fresh
- Instant
- Plain
- Speciality
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for UK. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mondelez International, Nestl? S.A., Sara Lee Corporation, Own Label, Others
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