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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Tea has a stable position in Slovakia with a strong core consumer group. The consumers in Slovakia are becoming more educated about tea consumption - awareness of the health features of different tea types, the culture of tea drinking at different occasions and the recognition of differences in tea types. However, the fastest-growing area is herbal/traditional medicinal tea. Consequently, the level of innovation remained very high - manufacturers introduced tea that consists of new combinations. These trends also changed the breakdown for the different categories - the share of some categories such as black tea (35% value share in 2013) and green tea (2% value share) was decreasing, while fruit/herbal tea grew to reach a 63% value share in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Local manufacturer Baliarne Obchodu as led tea in 2013 with a value share of 21%. The company was present with brands such as Popradsky Caj (10% value share), Pigi Caj (4%), Klub Caj (2%) and Mistral (2%). Baliarne Obchodu is a local well-known company with strong brands popular among consumers. The company maintains its positioning thanks to constant innovation, public relations and marketing activities, and new product development.
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Industry Prospects
Tea is anticipated to see stable growth over the forecast period in both volume and constant value terms. Consumers are expected to be more open to experimenting with different flavours and mixed compositions of tea, which may combine green and black tea with different fruits or herbs. At the same time, there will continue to be stable demand for fruit/herbal tea as the awareness of this product strengthens due to the health and wellness trend in Slovakia over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Tea industry in Slovakia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Tea industry in Slovakia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Tea in Slovakia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions suchas:
- What is the market size of Tea in Slovakia?
- What are the major brands in Slovakia?
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