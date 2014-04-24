Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Coffee in Uzbekistan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- In 2013, Uzbek consumers residing in urban areas continued to become increasingly accustomed to coffee. However, this trend was limited to the capital city, Tashkent, and core urban regions such as Samarkand, Bukhara and Fergana Valley while the situation in rural areas was different. In rural locations coffee was still considered as unnecessary and overly expensive thus it remained unattractive to rural consumers.
Euromonitor International's Coffee in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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