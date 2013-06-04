Coffee in Uzbekistan - New Market Research Report

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Coffee in Uzbekistan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Coffee remains a fashionable hot drink in Uzbekistan but its consumption is limited to urban areas. Although the living standards of consumers in Uzbekistan are generally improving, this is driving growth of coffee sales mainly in urban areas and among certain consumer groups. However, in urban areas, despite the popularity of coffee, consumers are often reluctant to purchase it due to its significantly high price.
Euromonitor International's Coffee in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
