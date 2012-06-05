Coffee Market in China 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The Chinese coffee market is poised to witness phenomenal growth owing to rapid retail coffee chain expansion and growing popularity of instant coffee.



The Coffee Market in China report begins with the global coffee market overview comprising the global market size and projected growth in production till 2012. Global coffee production volume followed by key regional segments and variety of coffee forms a part of the global coffee market scenario section. The domestic coffee market in China overview provides projected growth of coffee production in China till 2020. Domestic market overview also includes the split share of the hot drinks market in China covering tea, coffee and others. Major coffee producing hubs in China are also highlighted in this section. Furthermore, the report delves into the coffee supply chain beginning from production of coffee to retail sales.



Export-imports chapter lays down the trade figures of coffee under specific HS codes for the period between 2006 and 2010. It provides export-import figures both in terms of volume and value with a country-wise split.



Key drivers of the industry explain the factors influencing the growth of coffee market in China. Some of the drivers include growth in population and urbanization, rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, young population driving the coffee demand and low per capita consumption. Coffee industry also faces some challenges that impede its development and growth prospects in China. Some of the major challenges identified includes rising labour costs, taxes and duties and health hazards.



Emerging trends that are of marked importance to the coffee market in China are also described including factors such as coffee retail chain expansion, rising demand for instant coffee and investment plans. The report also covers key mergers and acquisition deals information that have taken place in the Chinese coffee market during 2009-11.



The competition section outlays the competitive landscape of the coffee market in China briefing some of the key facts and figures about the domestic and foreign players operating in the market. The section provides a three dimensional analysis of key playersâ?? incomes, profits and market capitalization. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance, business highlights and their product portfolio, providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



Some of the key industry relevant statistics covered in the report includes global coffee market size, global coffee production volumes, domestic market size, domestic coffee production figures, export-import figures, rise in total population and urbanization rate, coffee consumer base, per capita urban disposable income, per capita coffee consumption and share of young population.



Key takeaway section summarizes the entire market in terms of opportunities, trends and challenges in the coffee market in China.



