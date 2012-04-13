Cups O' Coffee - Traveling the Country for a Cup of Coffee

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2012 -- Cups O' Coffee, a privately owned Company operating as a Marketing Solutions Business for Independently owned Coffee Houses is excited to roll out a new name brand awareness program. Promoting and Building our Client's Businesses, is the highest priority in our Business Model. Some of our tools and services that we provide are strictly Direct Marketing to Coffee Consumers in a defined city. By providing this option, our clients will have the ability to reach out Directly to their demographic target.



All of the tools and services that have been developed by Cups O' Coffee have been established in order to grow the over all customer base of the Coffee Market and direct our Client's future Customers to their local business. Every Coffee House that enlists as a Member of Cups O' Coffee will be given a package of privileges and reoccurring benefits throughout the year.



Within the mists of the Business a Fun idea has been focused on regarding obtaining a Coffee Drink from every state in America. The Cups O' Coffee team has traveled 1,870 Miles to date across the States for a Cup O' Coffee. They are soon to leave on a 5,000 Mile Round Trip to the West Coast in a few Months where they will be gathering photo evidence of their stops in each state and of course getting Coffee, Coffee & more Coffee!



Meet Management

Joshua Tolento

Founder & Director of Operations

Joshua Tolento has 5 Years of Restaurant Management Experience, 2 of which holding a General Manager title. At age 21, His development of his skills and mindset has led him to the career path of Business. He is the American Dream in action; Working his way up the latter one step at a time aiming for success in his career. As Founder & Owner of Cups O' Coffee, Josh has big goals for both near-term and long-term and will preform without hestitation to achieve his targets. Innovative is one of the best adjective to describe Joshua. Developing The Best into The Better is always a priority on the conference table. Withholding skills of Spreadsheet Design, Accounting & Business Management provides others with a foreseen image of Cups O' Coffee in a long term perspective.



Cups O' Coffee Mission Statement

Our Mission Statement

"The Core of our Business Model is to support local Coffee Houses in appreciation of them operating as Independently Owned Businesses. By providing recognition of Coffee Excellence and Acceptance; Cups O' Coffee will bring together the notions of American Coffee Consumers."