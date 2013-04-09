Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Coffee Republic Trading Ltd: Foodservice Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Coffee Republic Trading Ltd: Foodservice - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts,major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Coffee Republic Trading Ltd"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Coffee Republic Trading Ltd" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Coffee Republic Trading Ltd"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Coffee Republic Trading Ltd (Coffee Republic) is a coffee bar operator based in the UK. The company started operations in 1995 by opening first store in South Molton Street, London. Coffee Republic serves a variety of coffee and drinks besides offering a wide choice of croissants, sandwiches, toasted teacakes and vanilla shakes. Currently, the company operates a portfolio of 165 coffee stores with majority of the outlets located across Glasgow, Scotland and Devon regions. It also operates a number of concessions within Cineworld and Enterprise Inns brands. Furthermore, the company operates franchise stores in the international market with coffee bars spread across Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Coffee Republic is headquartered in Victoria, London, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



Coffee Republic Trading Ltd



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102482/coffee-republic-trading-ltd-foodservice-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html