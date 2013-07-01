Coffeeandice.co.uk Featuring a Promising Range of Ice Cream Cabinets, Soft Ice Cream Making Machines, Display Counters, Ice Cream Counters, Pastry Making Machines, Coffee Counters and Coffee Making Machines Organized an Event for Their Long List of C

Essex, United Kingtom -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- London, 29th June, 2013



Coffee and Ice with their stock of exclusive display cabinets for ice creams, soft serve ice cream machines, coffee counters and a whole world of innovative parlour designs, pastry makers, chocolate makers and coffee counters, has an exclusive clientele in the beverage industry in the UK. A premier supplier of the best display counters, cabinets, soft ice cream machines and coffee making machines, coffeeandice.co.uk, having created its niche in this industry has emerged as an industry major with its team of experts. With a steady experience and in-depth industry knowledge and highly trained consultancy department Coffee & Ice has always guided its clients with the right information about the best cabinets and counters that are shopfitting and affordable at the same time. With their specializations, the company professionals dealing in ice cream counters and display cabinets help the clients decide if they need to buy a new display parlour or simple renovations would do.



A new addition to the list of display products is the pastry display cabinets. The company management explaining the company specializations spoke highly about the soft serve ice cream machines from Smach and Bravo Trittico. They mentioned that the soft ice cream makers can easily increase the profits for the various restaurants and ice cream parlours or other eating outlets. They further mentioned that these machines make the ice creams softer and creamier, due to their advanced technological facilities, and one machine is enough for making ice creams of various flavors. One big ice cream maker is enough for the bigger restaurants and ice cream parlours. These are also known as the commercial machines, while the economical sets are better for the smaller shops and organizations like juice corners and burger outlets that can increase their profits greatly. Further talking about ice cream display, the management of Coffee and Ice said that the display counters make it easier for the customers at the restaurants and eating outlets to select the right kind of ice cream flavors easily, since they can see the various ice cream varieties, through the glass coverings.



Going to the ice cream display counters and cabinets, the company executives further explained about the fact that the display cabinets are easy to handle and consume less energy as well. Additionally with these conventional machines it is easier to train people working in the restaurants and ice cream parlours. Further clients can place orders for bespoke ice cream parlours and display cabinets. Their stylishly designed display counters and cabinets by coffeeandice.co.uk feature Italian ice cream parlours, bespoke ice cream cabinets and soft serve machines. Their unique 2D or 3D ice cream counters are made as shopfitting products within client’s budget. The clients can also ask for refunds if the design doesn't suit their guidelines.