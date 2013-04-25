Coffilean Green Coffee Bean Extract Review - Excellent Weight Loss Results Witnessed

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Coffilean Green Coffee Bean Extract is a natural weight loss supplement made from pure and 100 percent natural ingredients. The supplement contains extract from real green coffee beans which are said to enhance wiehgt loss and cut away accumulated visceral fat from the body’s most stubborn areas such as waist, hips, thighs and belly fat. The most important point to know about green coffee bean extract used in Coffilean is that is does not carry any negative side effects and is a great weight loss boosting pill and gives real effective results in a few months’ time.



Coffilean is manufactured and developed in an FDA registered facility and uses the best and premium ingredients to create a weight loss pill like no other. The capsules are a medical breakthrough as they aid in fast weight loss mechanism of the body with no harmful and negative side effects. Coffilean comprises of green coffee bean extract, green tea extract of 50 percent concentration, raspberry Ketones, Acai berry extract and African mango extract. Aside from the powerful anti oxidation properties of the green coffee beans, the rest of the ingredients are a potent mixture in aiding rapid weight loss. Raspberry Ketones are a major source of vitamins and anti oxidants. Acai berry is termed as a super fruit and helps to inhibit hunger pangs with its load full of nutrients. Green tea leaves’ extract are packed full of anti carcinogenic properties and anti inflammatory function that decreases the onslaught of diabetes, heart problems and cancer.



Coffilean is a great way to improve one’s weight loss plan. A healthy appetite is one where a person follows a balanced calorie chart and burns the calories with moderately intense exercise. The best exercise is brisk walking almost 20 to 30 minutes each day. This keeps the bone joints active, flexes a number of muscles, improves breathing and overall metabolism. Adding Coffilean to this routine will help burn more calories as the ingredients allow the food to be absorbed as more energy is derived from the food intake. The pill is taken orally twice a day after breakfast and lunch.



About Coffilean

Coffilean Green coffee bean extract contains GCA or green coffee antioxidants which give the extract it’s amazing weight loss properties. Coffilean ensures a high concentration of GCA in each of its capsules to give effective results in a short period of time.



Click here to visit Coffilean Green Coffee Bean Extract official website