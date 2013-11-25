Cofounders Japer Ho and Karen Tang Seek Funding via Indiegogo to Complete the Development of Bubo Personalized Smart Home Solution.

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Bubo is a tiny device containing a speaker, HD camera, microphone, LED light, SD card, and Z-Wave module. It allows users to monitor their house from anywhere in the world. This device acts as the central hub that communicates with all the household sensors.



Different homes require different sensors, and sometimes the best location for these sensors is not the device itself. This smart home solution makes it possible for users to pick and choose what combination of sensors makes the most sense for their home and price point.



The creators of Bubo have a proprietary technology that will package the set up credentials and deliver it by sound. Within seconds, the device will be online and ready for viewing. The app is intuitive and easy to navigate. The homepage will have all essential controls for daily monitoring and security. Both local and remote storage options are available. They also provide a 32GB SD card free with each Bubo device.



The team behind Bubo has just completed a small batch production run of 300 units for the upcoming holiday season. At present, they are finalizing the main features of their iOS and Android mobile applications.



As they are in an early development stage, this team needs funding help in order to reach its full potential. Funds raised from this campaign will go to casing and packaging for the initial batch of 300 units.



This campaign will only receive funds if at least $60,000USD is raised by its deadline. Funding duration: November 15, 2013 - December 16, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/mybubo-personalized-smart-home-solution