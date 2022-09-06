Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Cogent Communications Holdings directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Washington, DC based Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa.



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $568.1 million in 2020 to $589.79 million in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from $6.21 million in 2020, to $48.18 million in 2021.



Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) $72.21 per share on April 6, 2022, to $55.16 per share on May 19, 2022.



