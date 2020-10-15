Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Global Cognac (VS, VSOP & XO) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2023



The Cognac (VS, VSOP & XO) Market report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



The global cognac consumption is estimated to reach 237 million 0.7 liter bottles in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.71% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cognac (VS, VSOP & XO) Market: Suntory Holdings Limited, Pernod Ricard, LVMH and Rémy Cointreau and others.



The factors such as rising premiumization trend, use of cognac as cocktail ingredients, demand for authentic and unique alcoholic brands, increasing millennials population and increasing knowledge about health benefits of cognac are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by competitive rivalry and restriction on alcohol advertising. A few notable trends include emergence of online distribution platforms, preference of cognac food, increasing demand for VS and personal consumption growth of alcoholic beverages in emerging countries.



The global cognac market is segmented into Very Special (VS), Very Superior Old Pale (VSOP or Reserve), Napoleon, Extra Old (XO). In the cognac market, VS accounted for the highest share in 2018.



The fastest growing regional market is Americas due to increasing disposable income and rising demand for luxury and premiumization of alcoholic beverages. The U.S. and China are highly established premium markets that contribute to significant shares in the global market. The increasing demand for cognac as a cocktail ingredient and its feature unlike other alcoholic beverages of not promoting headache stimulated the consumption of cognac. Asia represents one of the largest markets for cognac and is already a well-penetrated market.



Scope of the report:



- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cognac market, segmented into Very Special (VS), Very Superior Old Pale (VSOP or Reserve), Napoleon, Extra Old (XO).

- The major regional markets (Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa & Oceania) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the US and China.

- The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

- The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Suntory Holdings Limited, Pernod Ricard, LVMH and Rémy Cointreau ) are also presented in detail.



Influence of the Cognac (VS, VSOP & XO) Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Cognac (VS, VSOP & XO) market.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Cognac (VS, VSOP & XO) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Cognac (VS, VSOP & XO) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Cognac (VS, VSOP & XO) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Cognac (VS, VSOP & XO) market.



Key Target Audience:



- Cognac Manufacturers

- Raw Material Suppliers

- End Users

- Consulting Firms

- Investment Banks

- Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities Top of Form



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



