Oslo, NO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- With a $55,000 goal the creators of the stunning timepiece they have named the Cognitime Classics have launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo to bring their patented figure eight time telling concept to market. Conceptualized in Norway the watch is highly fashionable with the combination of a large LCD watch face and sleek design all combined to result in a beautifully unique product to say the very least. “Our concept is poetic as it captures the never-ending cycle that is ‘time’. It does that by using a 24-segmented figure 8 to display the hours and 60-segmented outer circle to display the minutes and seconds.” said Barrett Reynolds, Co-creator of the Cognitime Classics. “I guess you could say, we have our very own way of telling time. It’s a truly mindful approach.”



The Cognitime Watch creators presently have fully working prototypes and will use Indiegogo funding to support production tools for a first production run of 2000 pieces within three months of the campaign’s end. The watches are slated to come in a choice of brushed stainless steel and IP black. Equipped with additional features the Cognitime Watch is water resistant up to 5ATM, can have the watch face colors inverted, LED backlight, and has alarm capabilities. Available from the same company who invented the DØGN in 2011, the watch comes in four models which include either a blue or green face. Additionally, the watches have a high grade soft touch silicone strap.



