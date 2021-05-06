Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 20.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of maintaining good brain fitness is among some of the key factors driving growth of the cognitive assessment and training market. Cognitive assessment and training is not limited to adults, and is also a tool for use with children with learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Cognitive assessment and training tools have been in use for older individuals among the population suffering from vision and dementia problems.



The market is anticipated to grow exponentially due to the recent progression of technology and developments in products and services. The report further analyzes the revenue growth at the global, regional, and country level with an extensive analysis of current and future industry trends pertaining to each segment and sub-segment. Furthermore, the report analyses the manufacturing process segment, competitive benchmarking, revenue shares of the leading company, regional and global opportunities, latest trends, and market dynamics, and historical data and forecasts.



Some Key Highlights in the Report



In February 2021, Shift Concussion Management Guelph and VoxNeuro announced their entering into partnership, which enabled the addition of objective brain health data to the former's concussion management program. Shift Concussion Management Guelph, which is the founder of 'Shift Concussion Management Program', joined VoxNeuro's growing clinical network as a test center and treatment provider in Southern Ontario, Canada. VoxNeuro provides the world's first objective brain health assessment that goes beyond a diagnosis.

Among the application segments, the clinical trials segment accounted for largest share in 2020. Identification and assessment of cognitive changes and ability to diagnose and reduce the chance of developing brain disease in a patient are features that are resulting in development of new solutions and programs and driving revenue growth of this segment.

Clinical trial data solutions company, ERT, partnered with Cogstate in August 2020 to expand its capabilities in its electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) tool. ERT is focusing on improving the safety and efficacy of eCOA with digital cognitive endpoint measurement in clinical trials and at-home testing.

Education segment revenue is expected to register the highest rate during the forecast period. Surge in demand for such solutions and programs is due to rising concerns among educators to properly understand a student's learning ability and thought process and prepare study materials to develop important life skills for future growth of a student.

Key players in the market include Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare, MeritTrac, Cambridge Cognition, Pearson, MedAvante-ProPhase, Cogstate, Winterlight Labs, Philips, and Signant Health.



Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global cognitive assessment and training market on the basis of component, organization size, application, end-use, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Assessment

Data Management

Data Analysis and Reporting

Cognitive Training



Others (Rater Training, Concussion Management, and Screening Solutions)

Services

Training and Support

Consulting



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Trials

Learning

Research

Others (Diagnostics, Recruitment and Patient Engagement)



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Corporate

Others (Sports and Government & Defense)



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.



Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Coverage of the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market:



Insightful information regarding the global Cognitive Assessment and Training market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Cognitive Assessment and Training market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment

4.2.2.2. Social distancing practices resulting in increased adoption of eLearning solutions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Negative publicity in the media about brain training efficiency

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Solutions

5.1.1.1. Assessment

5.1.1.2. Data Management

5.1.1.3. Data Analysis and Reporting

5.1.1.4. Cognitive Training

5.1.1.5. Others (Rater Training, Concussion Management, and Screening Solutions)

5.1.2. Services

5.1.2.1. Training and Support

5.1.2.2. Consulting



CONTINUED..!!



