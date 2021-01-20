New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- The global cognitive assessment and training [CA&T] market is forecast to reach USD 28.37 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is predicted to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Cognitive interventions can be grouped into three types- cognitive stimulation, cognitive rehabilitation, and cognitive training. In the cognitive training, intervention is made in a care user's care plan, wherein he/she is provided with structured practice on tasks related to the issues of cognitive functioning that has a direct impact on the cognitive impairment. Thus, with the help of these interventions, the progression of cognitive impairments like dementia can be prevented. Various education-related companies like Pearson Assessments are aiming to provide with CA&T services to various educational institutions. Herein, a higher demand for customized teaching methodology in educational sectors is positively impacting the growth of the market. In regards to region, Europe occupies a significant market position. It is attributed to the continuous rise in geriatric population, rising investments in healthcare researches, and increasing acceptance of CA&T services in different corporate houses.



Get a Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2424



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Bracket, Cambridge Cognition Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Medavante Inc., Neurocog Trials, Pearson Education, Prophase, LLC, ERT Clinical, Cognifit, and Brain Resource Company.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The CA&T market held a market share of USD 3.13 Billion in the year 2018 and is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period.



In context to Component, the Solutions segment generated a higher revenue of USD 2.04 Billion in 2018, with the growth rate of 31.1% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Solutions segment is resultant of the high demand of CT&A solutions among healthcare providers for assessment of mental health disorders, determine any change in the cognitive functioning and provide medication based on the assessment to the care-user.



In the Assessment Type, the Pen and Paper Based-Assessment segment can be seen to generate the highest revenue of USD 1.94 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period. The extensive application of this type of assessment, as it is one of the convenient ways of measuring cognitive changes and this assessment type being the standardized method of cognitive assessment contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.



In the End-user, the Healthcare segment occupied the largest market share of 54.6% in 2018, with the second-highest CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period. At the time of determining the mental health disorder and clinical drug, the evaluation of cognitive functioning plays an essential role in healthcare. It can be effectively performed with the help of CA&T solutions, which helps in evaluating cognitive changes & impairment. In treating mental health conditions like dementia, cognitive training & support services adds value to the cognitive solutions. These factors contribute to the market share occupied by the Healthcare segment.



In regards to region, Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the fastest growth rate of 32.7% during the forecast period, which occupied a market share of 27.0% in 2018. The rising awareness about mental health in developing regions, and increasing number of researches being conducted on cognitive functioning are some of the factors, are propelling the market growth in this region.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2424



For the purpose of this report, global cognitive assessment and training market has been segmented according to Component, Assessment Type, End-user, and Region:



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Services

Consulting

Training and Support

Solution

Data Management

Assessment

Data Analysis and Reporting

Project Management

Others



Assessment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Biometrics Assessment

Pen and Paper Based-Assessment

Hosted Assessment



End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Healthcare

Education

Corporate

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Sports

Defense



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Browse Complete Report "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cognitive-assessment-and-training-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Wireless Carriers, OEM-provided and Banks, Others), By Application (Physical Damage, Theft & Loss, Others), By Sales Channel (Mobile Operators, Insurance Companies, Device Oems, Retailers, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027



Service Virtualization Market Share, Trends & Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Vertical (BFSI, IT, Telecom, Retail, Others), And Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.