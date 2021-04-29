New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- The growth in the geriatric population, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and the rising awareness about mental health are some of the factors boosting Cognitive Assessment and Training Market.



The global Cognitive Assessment And Training [CA&T] Market is forecast to reach USD 28.37 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is predicted to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Cognitive interventions can be grouped into three types- cognitive stimulation, cognitive rehabilitation, and cognitive training. In the cognitive training, intervention is made in a care user's care plan, wherein he/she is provided with structured practice on tasks related to the issues of cognitive functioning that has a direct impact on the cognitive impairment. Thus, with the help of these interventions, the progression of cognitive impairments like dementia can be prevented. Various education-related companies like Pearson Assessments are aiming to provide with CA&T services to various educational institutions. Herein, a higher demand for customized teaching methodology in educational sectors is positively impacting the growth of the market. In regards to region, Europe occupies a significant market position. It is attributed to the continuous rise in geriatric population, rising investments in healthcare researches, and increasing acceptance of CA&T services in different corporate houses.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2424



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include:



Bracket, Cambridge Cognition Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Medavante Inc., Neurocog Trials, Pearson Education, Prophase, LLC, ERT Clinical, Cognifit, and Brain Resource Company.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Cognitive Assessment and Training market.



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Services



Solution



Assessment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Biometrics Assessment



Pen and Paper Based-Assessment



Hosted Assessment



End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Healthcare



Education



Corporate



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2424



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The rising awareness about mental health



4.2.2.2. The growth in geriatric population



4.2.2.3. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Stringent government regulations on marketing brain training products or programs



4.2.3.2. Development of Clinically Validated Brain Fitness Software being a time-constraint process



4.2.3.3. Inhibitions about accessing mental care services in developing regions



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Continued...



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2424



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Oleoresins Market Share



Dairy Blends Market Growth



Industrial Starch Market Analysis



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.