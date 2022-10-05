Cognitive Cloud Computing Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2022 -- The Latest Released Cognitive Cloud Computing market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cognitive Cloud Computing market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Cognitive Cloud Computing market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as 3M (United States), Google LLC (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Nuance Communications Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States) and Tibco Software Inc. (United States).



Cognitive computing is the use of computerized models to simulate the human thought process in complex situations where the answers may be ambiguous and uncertain. The phrase is closely associated with IBM's cognitive computer system, Watson. Cognitive computing overlaps with AI and involves many of the same underlying technologies to power cognitive applications, including expert systems, neural networks, robotics and virtual reality (VR).

Major Highlights of the Cognitive Cloud Computing Market report released by HTF MI



Cognitive Cloud Computing Market Study by Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs, Large enterprises), Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, Others), Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, Others)



Market Drivers

-Increase in the Demand for Cognitive Systems in Large Organizations

-Increase in Big Data Analytics, Developments of Machine-to-Machine Technologies



Market Trend

-Increase in SMBs Owing to Cloud-Based Services



Restraints

-Lack of Awareness and Guidance



Opportunities

-Increase in the Overall Demand for Cloud-Based Services

-Rise in Demand for Better Customer Experience



Challenges

- Stiff Competition Among the Major Players



Regulation Analysis

- Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Cognitive Cloud Computing

- Regulation and its Implications

- Other Compliances



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:



In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.



- Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

- Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

- Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

- Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

- Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

- Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)



Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: 3M (United States), Google LLC (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Nuance Communications Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States) and Tibco Software Inc. (United States).



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Some Extracts from Global Cognitive Cloud Computing Market Study Table of Content



Global Global Cognitive Cloud Computing Sales and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

Cognitive Cloud Computing Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Cognitive Cloud Computing (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

........and view more in complete table of Contents

