New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Cognitive Radio market is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2019 to USD 9.23 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period. Cognitive Radio has witnessed a quantum leap in the market as it improves satellite communications, helps to overcome radio spectrum scarcity, and provides enhanced quality of service. The ease with which cognitive radio detects a vacant channel and switch to it avoiding the occupied ones helps to optimize the use of available radio-frequency (RF) spectrum and minimizes interference to other users.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon Company (US), Thales Group (France), Rhode & Schwarz (Germany), Spectrum Signal Processing (Canada), xG Technology (US), Nutaq (Canada), Ettus Research (US), Shared Spectrum Company (US), DataSoft (US), EpiSys Science (US), and Kyynel (Finland).



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Cognitive Radios market on the basis of product type, grade, application, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)



Software Tools



Radio Control and Reconfiguration Tools

Spectrum Analyzer

Policy and Configuration Database Manager



Hardware



Transmitter

Receiver

Services



Professional Services

Managed Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)



Spectrum Sensing

Spectrum Analysis

Spectrum Allocation

Location Tracking

Cognitive Routing



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)



Government and Defense

Telecommunication

Transportation

Others



Regional Outlook of Cognitive Radio Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Cognitive Radio market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Cognitive Radio Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Cognitive Radio sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Cognitive Radio industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Cognitive Radio industry

Analysis of the Cognitive Radio market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Cognitive Radio Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Cognitive Radio industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



