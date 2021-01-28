New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- The growth of the market for Technology and 5G is a crucial contributing factor for the growth of the market of Cognitive Radio, as it is globally adopted by organizations to enhance customer's experience, gain a competitive edge over the wireless communication industry and improve the return on Investment (RoI).



The global Cognitive Radio Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% and is forecasted to reach USD 10.27 Billion in 2027.



The Cognitive Radio market is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2019 to USD 10.27 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Cognitive Radio has witnessed a quantum leap in the market as it improves satellite communications, helps to overcome radio spectrum scarcity, and provides enhanced quality of service. The ease with which cognitive radio detects a vacant channel and switch to it avoiding the occupied ones helps to optimize the use of available radio-frequency (RF) spectrum and minimizes interference to other users.



Furthermore, the report also covers a thorough analysis of the key factors influencing the market growth. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the major factors affecting the expansion of the market. The pandemic has affected the market directly by disrupting the global supply chains, halting the manufacturing and production processes, and altering the economic landscape of the market. The report also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Cognitive Radio market.



Some of the key players operating in the Cognitive Radio market are BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon Company (US), Thales Group (France), Rhode & Schwarz (Germany), Spectrum Signal Processing (Canada), xG Technology (US), Nutaq (Canada), Ettus Research (US), Shared Spectrum Company (US), DataSoft (US), EpiSys Science (US), and Kyynel (Finland)., and others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The growth of Cognitive Radio Market is directly fueled by the demand for application of 5G among its different application sectors such as in Telecom, Government and Defense, Telecommunication, Energy & Utilities and Healthcare. The driving force is the increase in demand for mobile devices and related mobile applications which raises a requirement for 5th generation wireless system which in turn boosts the Cognitive Radio Market.

- Cognitive radio finds its uses in various sectors including transportation, energy, and utilities, government and defense, telecommunication and healthcare. This technology also helps all other sectors such as the cable market and defense sectors. It also finds its usage in military applications providing a cost-efficient wireless system interference-resistant, mobile, frequency agile and scalable.

- With respect to the end-users segment, the government and defense segment is projected to hold the largest market size with a CAGR of 12% during the predicted period. Governments of various countries are focusing on enhancing and implementing advanced communication technologies, such as cognitive radios and Software-Defined Radio (SDR), to match the modern nature of warfare and for protecting its people too.

- The cognitive radio market for managed services is anticipated to show faster growth, due to the rise in adoption of third-party infrastructure services to manage the wireless communication devices in companies and across various industries. Managed service providers are responsible for all the hardware and software functions, while organizations are only concerned with updating and installing business applications and configuring company policies.



The report aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape with profiles of key market competitors. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, along with a detailed analysis of the mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and other strategic alliances. It covers extensive analysis of the competitors along with their business expansion plans, product launches and brand promotions, and the advancements in the manufacturing processes and product portfolio.



The report also provides an extensive analysis of the latest product developments, technological advancement, and advancements research and developments in the global Cognitive Radio industry. The report provides forecast estimations about the market's scope for the years 2020-2027. The cumulative information about crucial segments provides a thorough analysis to the reader that might assist them in achieving expected growth for their business.



- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

o Software Tools

? Radio Control and Reconfiguration Tools

? Spectrum Analyzer

? Policy and Configuration Database Manager

o Hardware

? Transmitter

? Receiver

o Services

? Professional Services

? Managed Services



- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

o Spectrum Sensing

o Spectrum Analysis

o Spectrum Allocation

o Location Tracking

o Cognitive Routing



- End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

o Government and Defense

o Telecommunication

o Transportation

o Others



The report covers all the investment opportunities, market dynamics, threats, opportunities, challenges, restraining factors, and technological advancements in the global Cognitive Radio market. The report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report provides extensive details about the production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, sales, market share and size, and the existence of the key players in each region. The report also offers an estimation regarding the key regions expected to demonstrate a significant growth rate over the coming years.



The regional analysis covers the following regions of the key geographies of the Cognitive Radio market:

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



