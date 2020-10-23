New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Cognitive Services Market Overview



According to the newly published report by Reports and Data, the Cognitive Services Market report presents an extensive overview of the industry scenario and gives insights into the growth opportunities in the industry during the forecast timeline of 2016-2026. The Cognitive Services industry has a broad spectrum of applications and has an extensive product portfolio. The report also provides an insight into the key manufacturers/vendors and their production and manufacturing capacities along with their initiatives to expand in the industry.



Market Size – USD 2.55 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 39.7%, Market Trends –Elevating demand for APIs to develop smarter applications.



The report also provides key insights into the factors and aspects that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. Along with the prominent drivers and restraints, the report considers the pandemic of COVID-19 as a key influencing factor. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the Cognitive Services market.It also offers insights intohow the crucial segments of the market have been affected by the pandemic. The report assesses comprehensive data to generate a total impact analysis of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to offer a general idea of the current market scenario and economic landscape.



The report further offers radical data about the intense competitive landscape along with a comprehensive analysis of the key players and the strategies schemes they employ. The report encompasses all the corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government deals and agreements, and other strategic alliances. Along with this, the report also covers the technological developments and product advancements of the prominent players.



The report covers extensive profiling of the leading competitors, including:



Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Google, Nuance Communications, Baidu, SAS, Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia, TCS, and Apple.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key geographical regions to impart a deeper understanding of the Cognitive Services market. The regional analysis covers the assessment of the production and consumption rate, import/export, supply and demand ratio, market share, market size, revenue contribution, current and emerging trends, and the existence of the key players of the Cognitive Services market in each region. Furthermore, the report also covers the country-wise analysis of the Cognitive Services market.



The Cognitive Services market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered by the market and the application spectrum.



Cognitive Services Market Segmentation by Type and Application:



Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Data Transformation

Cloud and Web-Based Application Programming Interface

Knowledge Management

Cognitive Risk Intelligence

Data Integration and Cognitive Automation

Training and Support

Communication Monitoring

Consulting and Advisory

Others



Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning and Deep Learning



Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Deployment Mode Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



On-Premises

Cloud



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Predictive Maintenance

Marketing Analysis

Quality Management Investigation and Recommendation

Supply Chain Management

Diagnosis and Treatment System

Safety and Security Management

Others



End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Others



Key Regions Assessed in the Report Include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Cognitive Services report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated through industry experts and professionals. The data has been accrued through authentic sources, including interviews, documents, databases, and other sources to offer accurate insights into the industry to offer beneficial data to the readers and companies.



Key Features of the Cognitive Services Market Report:



Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Cognitive Services market

Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks

8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels

Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements

Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Cognitive Services industry

Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies



