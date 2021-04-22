Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cognitive Supplements Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cognitive Supplements Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cognitive Supplements. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Accelerated Intelligence Inc. (United States),HVMN (United States),Onnit Labs, Inc. (United States),BrainMD Health (United States),NOW Foods (United States),Quincy Bioscience (United States),Bactolac Pharmaceutical (United States),Wakunaga (United States),Purelife Bioscience Co. Ltd. (China).



Definition:

According to the WHO (World Health Organization) data, more than 170 countries are ranked according to the death rates due to Alzheimer's disease per 100,000. Cognitive health supplements marked up to USD 3 billion of the global market and are predicted to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2023. Increasing aging population and related health issues such as Alzheimer and dementia are some of the major factors propelling the growth of cognitive health supplements market. Aforementioned factors and increasing brain related disorders is expected to fuel the sales of cognitive supplements around the world. Rising influence of e-commerce and the easy availability of these health supplements are contributing to the growth of the market.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cognitive Supplements Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

The Inclination of Consumers towards Herbal/Organic Dietary Supplements

The Proliferation of e-Commerce Industry



Market Drivers:

Increasing Disposable Income and Urban Population

Rising Concerns about Health among Consumers

High Consumption of Dietary Supplements that helps in Maintaining a Dose of Vital Nutrients



Challenges:

Stringent Regulatory Compliances is posing a Challenge for the Market



Opportunities:

Manufacturers Investing Through Online Retailing on Cognitive Supplements

Increasing Adoption of Social Media to Market about the Benefits of Cognitive Supplements and Developmental Activities



The Global Cognitive Supplements Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Capsules, Tablet, Others), Application (Memory Enhancement, Attention and Focus, Mood and Depression, Others), End users (Children, Adults, Elderly Population), Ingredients (Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Ginkgo, Ginseng, Alpha GPC, Bacopa Monnieri, DHA, Tryptophan, Others), Distribution channel (Online, Offline (Retailers, Wholesalers etc.))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



