Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Cognizant Technology Solutions : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Cognizant Technology Solutions : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Cognizant Technology Solutions"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Cognizant Technology Solutions" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Cognizant Technology Solutions"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Cognizant Technology Solutions (Cognizant) is a provider of custom Information Technology (IT) consulting and technology services and outsourcing services. The company offers solutions such as business process outsourcing, IT consulting, data warehousing and business intelligence, enterprise resource planning, and information security and privacy. It also provides IT infrastructure services, portals and content management, program management, software applications services, supply chain management, testing services, and usability engineering. Its solutions find applications in major industries such as banking and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, information, media and entertainment, manufacturing and logistics, and technology and communications, among others. The company operates through over 50 delivery centers in 14 countries across Asia, North America, the Middle East and Europe. Cognizant is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Cognizant Technology Solutions



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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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