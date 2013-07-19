Cohera Medical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Cohera Medical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Cohera Medical, Inc. (Cohera) is a medical device company. The company develops tissue adhesive by a revolutionary line of surgical adhesives and wound management products. Its products include adhesive technology, tissuglu surgical adhesive, bowel sealant, and mesh fixation. Cohera's TissuGlu is a wound adhesive for securing planar flaps of tissue to reduce fluid accumulation in the wound. The company offers sylys surgical sealant for sealing bowel anastomoses. Its products are based on a unique chemical design. The company has received CE Mark approval for adhesive TissuGlu Surgical. It operates an office in the Netherlands. Cohera is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Cohera Medical, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Cohera Medical, Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Cook Medical Incorporated - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Corgenix Medical Corporation (CONX) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Olympus Medical Systems Corp. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Bolton Medical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- GE Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis , 2013 Update