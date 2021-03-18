Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing in Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning whether the takeover of Coherent, Inc. is unfair to NASDAQ: COHR stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: COHR shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Coherent, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: COHR investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Santa Clara CA based Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. On March 10, 2021, Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) announced that it has entered into a revised merger agreement with Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE). Under the terms of the revised merger agreement, each share of Coherent common stock will be exchanged for $175.00 in cash and 1.0109 shares of Lumentum common stock at the completion of the transaction. Based on a closing price of $85.69 per NASDAQ: LITE shares, investors in NASDAQ: COHR shares will receive a value of approximately $261.62 per share.



However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: COHR stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Coherent Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



