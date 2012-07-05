San clemente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- The website domain owners of BestCoin.com announced today a unique offering to coin aficionados and the public at large. The Numismatic Newsletter is an online resource on all things coin and precious metals, including current values and national numismatics – the study or collecting of coins and currency – news. The website can be found at http://www.numismaticnewsletter.com and has such headline features as “Grading Coins”, "Coin Values" and “Rare Silver Coins as an Investment.”



With the current economic recession, investors are looking outside of the stock and real estate markets for a financial safe house. “We buy gold” outlets are springing up overnight nationwide. However, the distinguishing factor in reputable coin companies such as BestCoin.com is the knowledge and industry experience. BestCoin.com will even offer free identification and valuation of your rare coin. For more information, turn to the YouTube video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vvn0YHGfK3g.



BestCoin.com has been in operation for over ten years including a vibrant eBay storefront. Averaging over a Million in Gross Merchandise Bought through their sites every year. Owner, DC2NET, operates over 120 numismatic related websites creating ever increasing knowledge and experience in the numismatic industry. When asked about the key features of his newsletter, he stated “The Newsletter offers current numismatic coin news with hand picked coins offered for investors and collectors at http://www.e-coins.tv.”