Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), filed a lawsuit in the over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Coinbase Global, Inc. in connection with with Coinbase's April 2021 direct offering (the "Offering").



Wilmington, DE based Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. On April 14, 2021, Coinbase Global, Inc. went public through the Offering, making available 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock to the general public. Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) began trading on the NASDAQ at $381.00 per share.



On May 19, 2021, shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) declined to $208 per share.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) common shares , that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's Offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



