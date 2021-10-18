Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2021 -- Certain directors of Coinbase Global, Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: COIN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Coinbase Global, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: COIN stocks, concerns whether certain Coinbase Global, Inc. and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that hat the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's Offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



