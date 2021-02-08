CoinEx Launches a Contest for $20,000 to Celebrate YUSRA Listing

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- On February 1, the YUSRA token officially entered the list of currencies traded on the CoinEx exchange – one of the largest trading platforms in the cryptocurrency market. In this regard, platform users have the opportunity to take part in the drawing of $20,000 in YUSRA tokens.



From February 1 to February 20, 2000 YUSRA will be distributed among users whose net deposit is 100 YUSRA or more – 2 YUSRA for every 100 YUSRA in the deposit (maximum for one user – 10 YUSRA). The platform will list the tokens in order of priority of making deposits until the prize pool is fully distributed.



In addition, 3000 tokens will be distributed among the most active traders. Anyone whose trading volume from February 1 to February 20 exceeds 200 YUSRA is allowed to participate in the drawing. The trader with the highest trading volume will receive 500 tokens, the second place gets 350, from 3rd to 5th – 200 tokens each, from 5th to 10th – 110 tokens. The rest of the traders from the top 50 will receive 10 YUSRA, and those ranked from 51 to 200 – 4 YUSRA.



CoinEx is a Hong Kong-registered exchange that is part of BitMain Technologies Holding Company – the largest ASIC miner manufacturer in the world and one of the most broad-scale holdings in the crypto industry. The exchange, ranked among the top 40 largest in the world, offers more than 400 currency pairs, as well as a wide range of trading instruments: from margin trading to perpetual futures contracts for cryptocurrencies.



CoinEx entered the Russian market only at the end of January, and the YUSRA token became the first Russian crypto project added to the platform. Listing on CoinEx opens up wide opportunities for YUSRA to attract investors and new users and significantly accelerates the development of the YUSRA Global ecosystem.



