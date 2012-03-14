Coker Moto Launches Sale of UK’s Hottest Demon X Pit Bikes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2012 -- If there’s one name that dominates the world of dirt bikes it has to be that of Demon X. Perhaps the most exciting brand to come on to the scene in years, whether it’s motocross, endurance, flat-track or supermoto, Demon X bikes have a reputation for crushing their competition in every representation of the sport.



Now the dedicated Demon X retailer based in the UK has a unique offer aimed at making it easier for people everywhere to get their hands on these incredible bikes. Coker Moto is promising that the unfair advantage that is a Demon X dirt bike is now only a few clicks away.



“Demon X bikes are the only pit bikes sold in the UK that are built in their own dedicated factory under the careful eye of dedicated engineers,” Derry Coker, founder of Coker Moto confirmed. “The design and manufacture of the bikes is unlike any other. I can’t think of any other pit bikes for sale that stand up to Demon X is terms of quality of construction and strength. They’re in a class of their own.”



The quality of Demon X bikes is undisputed, with recent advancements in their construction putting them firmly at the top of their sport. The new alloy swing arm utilised by the bikes, for example, not only looks amazing but also cuts down on weight, improves geometry and gives the rider significantly better feedback, something which is critical when riding at the upper levels of the sport. They also stand apart from their competitors for a number of other cutting-edge manufacturing methods, using only aircraft-grade aluminium on their swing arms across the entire range. Additionally, the cromoly cradle tubing used for Demon X frames mean that not only is the bike stronger and lighter, it also protects the engine on big jumps and has improved handling.



Demon X are also the only manufacturer that don’t use cast frame or suspension parts, something which are regularly employed by other dirt bike manufacturers to cut costs but result in a weaker bike, as the casting process compromises the strength of the alloy. Demon X ensures that only forged or CNC Billet alloy components are used, making for a bike which puts its competitors to shame. This comes in addition to the 2012 release of the ‘brake snake’ a Demon X innovation which prevents the brake pedal from breaking should riders be unlucky enough to fall from the bike.



The team at Coker Moto is so impressed with the latest batch of Demon X bikes in stock they’ve decided to put their money where their mouth is, recently announcing a sale of the popular brand. “If I had my way, everyone would have a shot at buying one of these bikes,” Derry continues. “To make it easier, we’re discounting orders on the popular XLR160. All people need to do is quote XLRZS50 at CokerMoto.com and they’ll get fifty pounds off,” he confirmed.



As people across the country flock to take advantage of an amazing price on some of the best pit bikes in the country, the team at Coker Moto can’t help but smile, as every day brings them closer to their goal of helping motocross fans across the UK get access to a Demon X pit bike, the ultimate ride.



