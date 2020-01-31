Cold 1 Services Still Booking Any Heating Services Throughout Winter 2020

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Seasonal maintenance is critical in ensuring heating systems work efficiently throughout the winter months. While many people schedule maintenance inspections for their vehicles, essential heating maintenance can be an afterthought. As a leading provider of heating system repair in Philadelphia, Cold 1 Services has recently advised on the importance of winter heating maintenance.



When a furnace is maintained correctly, it runs more efficiently since mechanical components are lubricated and require less energy to provide heat. Additionally, changing or cleaning filters helps air to circulate throughout properties without any problems. When air is forced through a clogged filter, furnaces have to work harder to produce heat, thus reducing efficiency and increasing utility bills.



Winter maintenance also helps to prolong the lifespan of heating equipment. Every aspect of the essential inner workings is inspected, cleaned, and maintained. This process improves air quality, as filters trap all kinds of common allergens, including pet dander, dust, and pollen.



Sometimes repair services are required, even with preventative maintenance. However, annual maintenance helps to keep the repairs to a minimum, letting homeowners save money in the long run. Additionally, many warranties indicate that yearly maintenance is an essential factor of ongoing warranty validation.



When a furnace is running efficiently, indoor air quality improves, and the chances of carbon monoxide emissions decrease rapidly. Homeowners can feel safer when their furnaces are professionally maintained. Cold 1 Services recommends combining annual inspections with smoke detector inspections to increase safety levels throughout the home.



For additional information, or to schedule central heating repairs in Philadelphia, visit http://www.cold1services.com today.



