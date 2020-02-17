Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Cold Agglutinin Disease frequency is usually more in females than in males. The male to female ratio is around 45:55.

2. The United States has the highest percentage of Cold Agglutinin Disease prevalent diagnosed & treated patients.

3. The prevalence of Cold Agglutinin Disease in Europe is assumed to be about 10 cases per million.



Key benefits of the report

1. Cold Agglutinin Disease market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Cold Agglutinin Disease epidemiology and Cold Agglutinin Disease market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Cold Agglutinin Disease market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Cold Agglutinin Disease market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Cold Agglutinin Disease market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Cold Agglutinin Disease market.



Request for sample pages



"Among the Cold Agglutinin Disease patients, older adults show a higher proportion of prevalence as compared to adults in the 7MM."



The current Cold Agglutinin Disease therapeutic market is dominated by non-pharmacological (cold avoidance) and pharmacological management. Corticosteroids, Alkylating agents, Purine nucleoside analogues and majorly Biologics, such as Rituximab monotherapy or combination therapy (Fludarabine and Rituximab, Bendamustine and Rituximab) and others are the primary therapeutic line of Cold Agglutinin Disease treatment. Folic acid supplements are advisable to meet the demand for increased red blood cell production in the bone marrow. Other treatment options, such as Transfusion are also used.



Corticosteroids can be used to treat cold agglutinin disease, although this is generally used as off-label rather than proposed therapy and systematic studies have never supported this practice. Moreover, corticosteroids are less effective than in warm antibody syndrome. Corticosteroids have shown a low response rate. Thus the need for high doses of corticosteroids limits their viability as a long-term treatment.



Cold Agglutinin Disease treatment scenario in the United States and Europe is similar to Japan. There are no approved therapies available for Cold Agglutinin Disease treatment, and the current treatment landscape is filled with the evidence-based treatment. The Cold Agglutinin Disease market is filled with the paucity of the disease understanding, limited epidemiological studies, and limited therapeutic options. There is a need to establish effective treatments, and they should be patient-specific, including age and comorbidities.



However, high unmet need is there to establish the suitable diagnostic criteria and increase knowledge of the clinical features seen in many patients may help increase doctors' awareness and facilitate correct diagnosis. Overall, the increasing awareness of the disease, availability of B-cell directed therapies, assisted by active research in the complement pathway, along with the expected launch of complement inhibitors with good supply chains and supportive state-reimbursement policies are expected to fuel Cold Agglutinin Disease market shortly.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Cold Agglutinin Disease treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Sutimlimab

2. APL-2

3. Bortezomib

And many others



The key players in Cold Agglutinin Disease market are:

1. Sanofi

2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals

3. Janssen Pharmaceutical

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Overview at a Glance

3. Executive summary

4. Organizations

5. Cold Agglutinin Disease Epidemiology and Market Methodology

6. Cold Agglutinin Disease Background and Overview

7. Cold Agglutinin Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Cold Agglutinin Disease Total Prevalent cases in 7MM

9. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Cold Agglutinin Disease

9.1.1. United States

9.1.2. EU5 Countries

9.1.3. Germany

9.1.4. France

9.1.5. Italy

9.1.6. Spain

9.1.7. The United Kingdom

9.1.8. Japan

10. Cold Agglutinin Disease Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

11. Unmet Needs

12. Cold Agglutinin Disease Emerging Therapies

12.1.1. Key Cross Competition

12.1.2. Sutimlimab: Sanofi

12.1.3. APL-2: Apellis Pharmaceuticals

12.1.4. Bortezomib: Janssen Pharmaceutical

13. Cold Agglutinin Disease 7 Major Market Analysis

13.1.1. Key Findings

14. Seven Major Market Outlook

14.1.1. United States Market Size

14.1.2. Germany

14.1.3. France

14.1.4. Italy

14.1.5. Spain

14.1.6. United Kingdom

14.1.7. Japan

15. Market Drivers

16. Market Barriers

17. SWOT

18. Case Studies

19. KOL Views

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight