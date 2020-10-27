Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cold Brewing Coffee Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cold Brewing Coffee Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cold Brewing Coffee. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nestle (Switzerland), Ting Hsin International (Taiwan), The Coca-Cola (United States), UCC Ueshima Coffee (Japan), Starbucks (United States), Illycaffe (Italy), Luigi Lavazza (Italy), Dunkin (United States), Califia Farms (United States) and JAB Holding Company (Luxembourg).



Cold brew coffee is created by soaking medium-to-coarse ground coffee in room temperature water for 12 hours or longer and then filtering it out for a clean cup without sediment. Cold brew is not exposed to heat unlike regular coffee. Cold brew coffee also uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine. Moreover, it takes more than 24 hours but the coffee is very smooth, rich infusion, with low levels of acidity. It can be a relief to people with sensitive digestive systems. However, this process flattens the taste, and leaves behind the nuances of properly ice-brewed coffee.



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cold Brewing Coffee Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Inclination of Customers Towards the Unique Coffee Drinks

- Increasing Awareness about the Benefits of Coffee



Market Trend

- Increasing Intake of Coffee in Emerging Economies

- Rising Popularity of Cold Brew Coffee



Restraints

- Availability of Substitutes Like Tea and Ready to Drink Coffee



Opportunities

- Launch of Products with Attractive Packaging

- Increasing Promotional Activities



Challenges

- Longer Time Required to Prepare Cold Brew Coffee



The Global Cold Brewing Coffee Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Arabica, Liberica, Robusta), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Category (Traditional, Decaf), Distribution channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Independent Coffee Shops, Speciality Coffee Shops, Retail Stores, Online Retail, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



