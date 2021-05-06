Cold Chain Logistics Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status, Development and Forecast 2020-2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cold Chain Logistics Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cold Chain Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Americold Logistics (United States), Preferred Freezer Services (United States), Burris Logistics (United States), Lineage Logistics (United States), Nichirei Logistics (Japan), Swire Cold Storage (Australia), Agro Merchants Group (United States), Kloosterboer Group B.V. (Netherlands), Interstate Cold Storage, Inc. (United States), Versacold International Corporation (Canada), Congebec Logistics, Inc. (United States), Conestoga Cold Storage (Canada), United States Cold Storage, Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Cold Chain Logistics

Cold chain logistics refers to the continuous procedure of refrigerated production, storage and distribution activities with preferred low-temperature range. Cold storage is used to extend and preserve shelf life of products. Increasing applications in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry and growing organized retail sector are the key factors driving the cold storage logistics market. Further, market leaders are focusing on developing RFID logistic management technique for smooth operational process expected to drive the market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Refrigerated Storage, Cold Chain Logistics), Application (Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Others), Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Evaporating Cooling, Cryogenic Systems, Others), Temperature Type (Chilled, Frozen, Others)



The Cold Chain Logistics Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

Rising Popularity of Perishable Foods among Consumers

Increasing Demand for Convenience Food among Millennials



Opportunities:

Emergence of RFID Logistic Management Technique with Cold Chain Monitoring

Expansion of Food Retail Chains and Organized Retail Sector

Increasing Applications in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry



Market Drivers:

Emergence of Refrigerated Warehouses among Organized Retail

Growing Demand for Processed Food Sector



Challenges:

Lack of Trained Resources and Infrastructural Support in Developing Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cold Chain Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cold Chain Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cold Chain Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Cold Chain Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cold Chain Logistics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cold Chain Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Cold Chain Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Cold Chain Logistics

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Cold Chain Logistics various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Cold Chain Logistics.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



