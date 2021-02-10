Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- HTF MI started a new business research with title Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Global Cold Chain Logistics market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Cold Chain Logistics market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Cold Chain Logistics market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Americold Logistics (U.S.), SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services (U.S.), Burris Logistics (U.S.),, Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holding LLC, Partner Logistics, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, NewCold Coöperatief U.A., DHL, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, BioStorage Technologies, Inc, Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc., OOCL Logistics , JWD Group, CWT Limited, SCG Logistics, X2 Group, Best Cold Chain Co., AIT, Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd & ColdEX etc.



If you are involved in the Cold Chain Logistics industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you complete viewpoint. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Food and Beverages, Healthcare], Product Types such as [Land transportation, Sea transportation, Air transportation] and some major players in the industry.



Global Cold Chain Logistics Competitive Analysis :

The Company Coverage is aiming innovation to increase efficiency and product life. The long-term growth opportunities available in the sector are captured by ensuring constant process improvements and economic flexibility to spend in the optimal schemes. Company profile section of players such as Americold Logistics (U.S.), SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services (U.S.), Burris Logistics (U.S.),, Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holding LLC, Partner Logistics, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, NewCold Coöperatief U.A., DHL, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, BioStorage Technologies, Inc, Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc., OOCL Logistics , JWD Group, CWT Limited, SCG Logistics, X2 Group, Best Cold Chain Co., AIT, Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd & ColdEX etc. includes its basic information like company legal name, website, headquarters, subsidiaries, its market position, history and 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization / revenue along with contact information.



Resource and Consumption – In extension with sales, this segment studies Resource and consumption for the Cold Chain Logistics Market. Import export data is also provided by region if applicable.



Important years taken into consideration in the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Focus on segments and sub-section of the Market are illuminated below:

Geographical Analysis: North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) & Section (5 6 7): 500 USD??,Rest of World etc



On the Basis of Product Types of Cold Chain Logistics Market: Land transportation, Sea transportation, Air transportation



The Study Explores the Key Applications/End-Users of Cold Chain Logistics Market: Food and Beverages, Healthcare



Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Cold Chain LogisticsMarket

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report



2 Exclusive Summary



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics



4 Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment & Geographic Analysis [2014 -2026]

4.1 By Type

4.2 By Application

4.3 By Region / Country



5 Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis



6 Cold Chain Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing



