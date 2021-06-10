Cold Chain Market Is Expected to Boom Worldwide by 2026 :: Americold Logistics ,Lineage Logistics ,AGRO Merchants Group

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cold Chain Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Cold Chain market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Scope of the Report of Cold Chain

A cold chain is referred to as a temperature-controlled supply chain. An unbroken cold chain is an uninterrupted series of storage as well as distribution activities which maintain a given temperature range. A cold chain is used to help ensure and extend the shelf life of products such as fresh agricultural produce, seafood, photographic film, frozen food, chemicals, and pharmaceutical drugs. Growing production of perishables across the globe is one of the major drivers supporting the growth of the market.



On 18 Sept 2019, Lineage Logistics, LLC, a foremost cold chain player announced as part of its global expansion efforts that it has acquired two facilities from Van Soest Coldstores (â€œVan Soestâ€), a Netherlands-based organization specializing in the storage and transfer of cooled and deep-frozen food products. The acquisition will add more than 10MM cubic feet and more than 300,000 square feet of storage capacity to Lineageâ€™s portfolio after current expansions are completed, bringing Lineageâ€™s total European cold storage capacity to nearly 200MM cubic feet across 23 facilities in England, Scotland, Belgium and the Netherlands.



On 19 July 2019, NewCold, the deep-frozen storage and logistics specialists, have recently introduced a fully-automated handling solution which, says the company, sets new standards in maintaining temperature integrity and efficiency in the cold chain.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Americold Logistics (United States),Lineage Logistics (United States),AGRO Merchants Group (Netherlands),Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc. (Japan),Kloosbeheer B.V. (Netherlands) ,NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics (Netherlands) ,VersaCold Logistics Services (Canada),Interstate Warehousing, Inc. (United States),Frialsa Frigorificos S.A. De C.V. (Mexico),Cloverleaf Cold Storage Co. (United States) ,Emergent Cold Storage (Canada),Henningsen Cold Storage Co. (United States),



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Refrigerated Storage, Refrigerated Transport {Refrigerated Trucks, Refrigerated Railway Wagons, Refrigerated Cargo Containers}), Temperature Type (Chilled, Frozen), Commodity Type (Horticulture {Fresh Fruits & Vegetables}, Floriculture {Fresh Flowers}, Dairy Products {Milk, Ice Cream, Butter, and Others}, Meat, Fish, and Poultry, Processed Food Products, Pharma & Life Sciences, Chemicals, Others)



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/86210-global-cold-chain-market



the Global Cold Chain market is expected to see growth rate of 11.5%



The Cold Chain Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

Companies Are Shifting To â€˜Power Savingâ€™ Mode

Automation in Cold Storage

Product Quality and Sensitivity Are In the Spotlight



Market Drivers:

Growing Production of Perishables across the Globe

Increase in Preservation of Convenience Food Products Due to Modernization

Growing Consumer Demand for Perishable Foods

Growth of International Trade Due to Trade Liberalization

Increasing Need for Te



Challenges:

Lack of Infrastructural Support in Emerging Markets and of Skilled Resources in Developed Markets



Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Organized Retail

Government Support for Infrastructure Development to Reduce Post-Harvest & Processed Food Wastage

Increasing Foreign Direct Investments in Emerging Markets



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Cold Chain Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/86210-global-cold-chain-market



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Cold Chain Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cold Chain market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cold Chain Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cold Chain

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cold Chain Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cold Chain market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Cold Chain market.

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Cold Chain various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Cold Chain.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/86210-global-cold-chain-market



Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.

GET FULL COPY OF United States Cold Chain market study @ --------- USD 2000

And, Europe Cold Chain market study @ --------- USD 2500



Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)



Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com



Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport