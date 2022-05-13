Cold Chain Market Was Valued at USD 194.67 Billion in 2021, and Is Expected to Reach USD 278.99 Billion by 2028, Recording a CAGR of 8.29%, During the Forecast Period of 2022-2028

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2022 -- Cold Chain Market is valued approximately at USD 194.67 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.29 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. The research report includes information on type, industry, channel, and other segments, as well as market volume and value for each. The research also examines the market's leading players, distributors, and overall supply chain structure. It also assesses the aspects and characteristics that may influence the market's sales growth. The global Cold Chain market research report gives a comprehensive insight of the industry's current and future position. All of the necessary market data is included in the study, which was completed using thorough primary and secondary research.



Major market player included in this report are:



- Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

- Bombay Dyeing

- Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd

- Far Eastern Group

- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

- Nirmal Fibres (P) Ltd.

- Reliance Industries Limited

- Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd

- Tongkun Group Co., Ltd.

- W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG



For the forecast period, the analysis provides precise figures for the industry's market size, share, production capacity, demand, and growth. This is the most recent COVID-19 scenario report. The global economy was affected differently by the coronavirus epidemic in different parts of the world. According to the Cold Chain research report, the market is rapidly evolving, and the impact is being investigated in the current context as well as future estimates.



Market Segmentation



By Type:



- Storage

- Transportation

- Monitoring Components



By Packaging:



- Product

- Materials



By Equipment:



- Storage Equipment

- Transportation Equipment



By Application:



- Fruits & Vegetables

- Fruit Pulp & Concentrates

- Dairy Products

- Fish, Meat, and Seafood

- Processed Food

- Pharmaceuticals

- Bakery & Confectionary

- Others (Ready-to-Cook, Poultry)



The study investigates the industry's growth goals and programs, as well as cost awareness and manufacturing practices. The Cold Chain research report discusses market segmentation by product type, application, end-user, and geography. The report also includes a general overview of the core industry, including classification and definition, as well as the structure of the supply and demand chain. Global research covers global marketing data, competitive climate surveys, growth rates, and information on crucial development status.



Regional Analysis



Research covers everything from production and consumer ratios to market size and market share, import and export ratios, supply and demand, consumer demand ratios, technological improvements, R&D, infrastructure development, economic growth, and a strong market presence in every region. Geographically, the Cold Chain market is divided into regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The research report covers in-depth analysis for each individual regional market and sheds light on the major dynamics related to it.



Competitive Outlook

The study gives a broad overview of the global competitive landscape as well as vital insights into the major rivals and their expansion ambitions. The industry's most notable acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches are highlighted in the Cold Chain market research. The study report employs modern research approaches such as SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide deeper insights into important players. It also includes crucial data on financial conditions, global positioning, product portfolios, income and gross profit margins, as well as technology and research advancements.



Table of Content



Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cold Chain Market , by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cold Chain Market , by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption



Chapter 2. Global Cold Chain Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates



Chapter 3. Global Cold Chain Market Dynamics

3.1. Cold Chain Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.3. Market Opportunities



Chapter 4. Global Cold Chain Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion



Chapter 5. Global Cold Chain Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cold Chain Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cold Chain Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cold Chain Market , Sub Segment Analysis



Chapter 6. Global Cold Chain Market, by Packaging

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Cold Chain Market by Packaging, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Cold Chain Market Estimates & Forecasts by Packaging 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Cold Chain Market , Sub Segment Analysis



Continued



