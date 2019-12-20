Cold Chain Packaging Market Size, Trends, Emerging Market Trends and Forecast by Players and Types by 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Need for the transportation of specialized pharmaceutical products has increased substantially across the globe and therefore the need for its packaging as well as logistics. Cold Chain Packaging has emerged as an efficient packaging solution that enables maximum protection and controlled temperature transportation of items in the medical, biological, and pharmaceutical fields. It also finds application in active ingredients, diagnostics, and research and investigational materials that require temperature control.



Manufacturers to Take up Acquisition as a key Business Growth Strategy in Future



Sonoco ThermoSafe, Cryopak, Pelican BioThermal LLC., Cold Chain Technologies, Snyder Industries Inc., Softbox Systems Ltd., ACH Foam Technologies, Sofrigram, Sofrigam SA Ltd, Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Plc, DGP Intelsius LLC., Burris Logistics, Agro Merchant Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Swire Cold storage, Americold Logistics, Swire Cold storage, Interstate Warehousing, and Clondalkin Group are some of the key manufacturers of Cold Chain Packaging.



Cold Chain Packaging Market to Gain Benefit from Rapid Growth of Biopharmaceutical Industry



Growing biopharmaceutical industry is one of the significant factors driving the demand for Cold Chain Packaging. Increasing demand for perishable goods among consumers is necessitating the industries to adopt Cold Chain Packaging. Additionally, expansion of the organized food retail industry is eventually increasing the application of Cold Chain Packaging. Implementation of strict food safety regulations is positively impacting the growth of the Cold Chain Packaging market.



Market Segmentation



By Material



? Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)



? Vacuum Insulated Panel



? Fabricated EPS



? Polyurethane



? Others



By Product Type



? PCMs



? Temperature Loggers



? Insulated Shipping Containers



? Pallet Containers



? Parcel Containers



? Others



By Application



? Pharmaceutical Packaging



? Food & Beverages



? Medical Device Packaging



? Agriculture Product Packaging



? Industrial Products



? Others



As per the market analysts, application of Cold Chain Packaging is expected to rise in the supply & logistics of biopharmaceuticals. Cold Chain Packaging is also gaining traction in the food industry owing to surge in the demand for packed food products and rising imports and exports of various perishable food items, especially seafood. Phase change materials (PCMs) are likely to witness huge demand among the pharmaceutical industries. The report also offers detailed analysis of the material segments and their contribution to the overall Cold Chain Packaging market size.



