Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2023 -- The Global Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation by Type (Ultra-low temperature freezer, Plasma freezer, Temperature monitoring devices, Plasma contact shock freezer, Blood transport boxes, Ice-lined refrigerator), End User - Global Forecast to 2027", for Plasma Fractionation is projected to reach USD 711 million by 2027 from USD 569 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising zoonotic disease concerns, Rising use of immunoglobulins and other plasma products in a range of therapeutic areas and Increasing demand for Plasma-derived medicinal products driving the growth of the Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation. However, shortage of trained manpower & limited resources to maintain the equipment and Environmental concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions will be challenges in the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=159802939



Browse in-depth TOC on "Cold Chain Products Market"



92 - Tables

45 - Figures

190 – Pages



Key Market Players:



The prominent players in the global Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation are B Medical Systems (US), Blue Star Limited (India), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (India), Haier Biomedical (China), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Biolife Solutions Inc. (US), and Helmer Scientific Inc. (US).



Key Factors Driving Market Growth:



- Rising Demand for Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products: The growing need for plasma-derived products in treating various medical conditions is propelling the demand for Cold Chain Products. As the medical industry increasingly relies on these therapies, the market is witnessing significant growth.



- Increasing Focus on Temperature Monitoring Devices: The market is experiencing a surge in demand for temperature monitoring devices. These advanced devices play a critical role in preserving the integrity and potency of plasma products, bolstering the market's growth.



- Research and Development Investments: Continuous research and development efforts in medical freezers and refrigerators have led to the creation of more efficient and eco-friendly Cold Chain Products. This focus on innovation is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.



Challenges and Opportunities:



- Shortage of Trained Manpower: The market faces challenges related to a shortage of skilled personnel capable of maintaining the specialized equipment required for plasma fractionation. Overcoming this hurdle will be crucial for the market's sustained growth.



- Environmental Concerns: The generation of greenhouse gas emissions during the manufacturing and transportation of Cold Chain Products is a pressing concern. Emphasizing eco-friendly solutions presents an opportunity for market players to enhance their environmental sustainability.



Request Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=159802939



"Temperature monitoring devices segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period."



The Cold Chain Products for Plasma Fractionation market is categorized into seven types, including Ultra-low temperature freezers, Plasma freezers, Temperature monitoring devices, Plasma contact shock freezers, Blood transport boxes, Ice-lined refrigerators, and Others. Among these categories, the Temperature monitoring devices segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate from 2022 to 2027. Increased research and development investment in medical devices such as medical freezers and refrigerators are additional factors that are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecasted period



"Blood collection centers and blood component providers accounted for the largest share of the Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation in 2021."



The Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation is categorized into different end users, including Blood collection centers and blood component providers, Hospitals and transfusion centers, Clinical research laboratories, and Others. Among these, the Blood collection centers, and blood component providers segment held the fastest-growing market for cold chain products for plasma fractionation in 2021. This significant market share can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases like hemophilia, immune deficiency disorders, and liver diseases, as well as the growing aging population.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=159802939



Recent Developments of Cold Chain Products Industry for Plasma Fractionation:



- In January 2023, Haier Biomedical (China) acquired Suzhou Kangsheng (China) to incorporate disposable laboratory plastic consumables into its business portfolio and expand smart laboratory application solution scenarios and rapidly expanding its presence into the field of cryopreserving, cell culture, and microbial applications



- In March 2023, Blue Star launched a range of deep freezers with extra storage and higher cooling capacity, manufactured at its new world-class manufacturing facility at Wada.



- In March 2022, B Medical's Ultra-Low Freezer U201 received the WHO PQS prequalification. This is the first-ever Ultra-Low Freezer in the world to receive the WHO PQS prequalification.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.



630 Dundee Road



Suite 430



Northbrook, IL 60062



USA: +1-888-600-6441



Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com