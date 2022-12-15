Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2022 -- A new 156 page research study released with title 'Global Cold Drug Logistics Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia but also players analysis with profile such as AmeriCold Logistics, LLC (United States), Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC (United States), VERSACOLD LOGISTICS SERVICES (Canada), AGRO MERCHANTS GROUP LLC (United States), NICHIREI LOGISTICS GROUP INC. (Japan), Preferred Freezer Services (United States.), CONGEBEC LOGISTICS INC. (Canada), BURRIS LOGISTICS INC (United States), CONESTOGA COLD STORAGE (Canada) and TIPPMANN GROUP (United States). With n-number of tables and figures examining the Cold Drug Logistics, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026



Summary

HTF MI follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Players landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.



Key Players of Cold Drug Logistics Market Study:

AmeriCold Logistics, LLC (United States), Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC (United States), VERSACOLD LOGISTICS SERVICES (Canada), AGRO MERCHANTS GROUP LLC (United States), NICHIREI LOGISTICS GROUP INC. (Japan), Preferred Freezer Services (United States.), CONGEBEC LOGISTICS INC. (Canada), BURRIS LOGISTICS INC (United States), CONESTOGA COLD STORAGE (Canada) and TIPPMANN GROUP (United States)



In the last few years, Global market of Cold Drug Logistics developed rapidly. Major factors driving the market are Increases in outsourcing logistics activities by pharmaceutical companies.



Latest Industry Highlights:

In 2020, the demand for cold drugs logistics was having high demand due to COVID-19, many different varieties of vaccines need to be stored and transported at different temperature ranges—often together in the same vehicle or cold store..



Some of the other players that are also part of study are Agility ( Kuwait) and Biocair (United States).



Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Cold Drug Logistics market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Cold Drug Logistics market.



Identification of total players or companies operating in the global market which is further concentrated to a fewer or most impacting players which is considered under the report's scope. In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.



Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Manufactures, Distributors and Suppliers, Venture Capitalists, Government Bodies, Corporate Entities, Government and Private Research Organizations and Others.



This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.



1. What trending factors would impact Cold Drug Logistics Market growth most?

"Cold drugs logistics is turning into globally due to these pandemic situation increasing demand for medicine" is seen as one of major influencing trends for Cold Drug Logistics Market during projected period 2020-2026.



