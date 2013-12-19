Cold Embrace: Bold New Urban Fiction Novel Exposes Youth to Rewards of Dedication and Aggressive Dangers of Greed

Decatur, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- While growing up throws many curve balls and challenges, millions of young people are unaware that their own fight for a better future could in fact be their ultimate downfall. This gripping concept is explored in ‘Cold Embrace’ - a compelling new urban fiction novel by Ricardo Wilson.



Uniquely fusing creative fiction with facets of his own life, Wilson’s narrative depicts the quick decisions and bandwagon influence that ultimately determines any young person’s destiny.



Synopsis:



The story is a work of fiction describing the life of these five main characters; Grady, Noel, Jayson, Mark, and Angel. From high school up to the fast-paced bumpy ride of adult-hood these individuals experience different stages in their relationships; Love triangles, greed, lust, love, heartbreak, deception, desire, loyalty, envy, hate, and even sacrifice.



Taking place in the urban City of Maff and the Island of Jamaica, we see how their environment shaped each character separately. Young and misguided in this modern generation where secular codes of conduct and vainly created street philosophy rule their thoughts and behaviors, as the four friends grow, decisions are made that changed not only their friendship and other links but their lives in general.



By the story’s conclusion, one can see and hopefully learn how the law of karma can be a curse for the simple-minded. As suspense increases through the novel, Cold Embrace shows a great example of how youth and adults alike trap themselves by impulsive actions with the intention to escape from their created hole while not realizing that they are unconsciously digging a deeper one.



As the author explains, his book contains a myriad of life lessons for readers of all ages and backgrounds.



“Parents and grandparents will be reminded of their own childhoods, or the struggles they faced while rearing their own children. This in itself is already empowering families to develop more positive interactions and foster greater compassion,” says Wilson.



Continuing, “Teenagers will acquire a better understanding of why it is so important to stay true not only to their selves but to one another, and that the reward of such dedication is of a greater magnitude than any payment a traitor will ever receive. My story also demonstrates how greed and the love of money will inevitably lead a pleasant life to ruins.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



For example, Sensi Rebel commented, “From the moment I started reading, I couldn't put the book down literally. This book is full of twists and kept me wondering what was going to happen next. The vivid descriptions are raw and even sometimes I found humorous it was as though I was watching a movie. Ricardo has done a great job with his first book.”



With the book’s demand expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Cold Embrace’, published by Outskirts Press, is available now: otskirtspress.com amazon.com barnes&noble.com and ebay.com



About the Author: Ricardo Wilson

Ricardo Wilson aka Mafyasunofagun , is a fun loving musician / writer with the personality of none other. He resides in Atlanta Georgia and is known for the magnetic pull he has on people who gets in is environment. He was born and raised in Falmouth Jamaica and migrated to the United States in 2002. He can often be found on the soccer field or in the studio.