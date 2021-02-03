New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The increasing acceptance of advanced manufacturing technology in the industrial equipment sector has variably increased the sales of lubricants for heavy machinery. Cold flow improvers are ingredients for oils used to reduce the production of wax in processing units and pipelines. They mainly come to use in various end-use industries involving engagement with grease work. According to a study done by Reports and Data, the global cold flow improvers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach a valuation of USD 988.8 Million by 2026.



The leading companies operating across the global Cold Flow Improvers market are listed below:



Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Oronite, Clariant AG, Afton Chemicals, BASF SE, Innospec, Evonik Industries AG, Infineum International Limited, Baker Hughes, and Ecolab, among others.



Market Drivers



With the ameliorating demand for diverse applications of cold flow improvers in the aerospace industry to make perfectly moving airplane parts for safety, the market will experience a significant boost. Cold flow improvers prevent the liquid fuel from converting into semi-solid form during extreme winters with wax modifying and anti-settling properties. In contrast to other additives used in fuels, they improve the starting ability of two and four-wheelers during winters and reduce diesel gelling.



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific market will register a CAGR of 6.1% with increasing economic development, rapid industrialization, and a rise in population in developing nations. The oil refining capacity of native companies and advancements in technology will significantly impact sales in China and India that lead in terms of production. Moreover, China being the largest exporter of automotive parts will primarily affect the cold flow improvers market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cold Flow Improvers market on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Polyacrylates

Poly(alkyl Methacrylate)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyalphaolefin

Fluorocarbon Vinyl Acetate



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Diesel Fuel

Lubricating Oil

Aviation Fuel

Others



End-Use Industries Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cold Flow Improvers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cold Flow Improvers Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing automotive industry



4.2.2.2. Stringent environmental regulations



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Rise in demand for alternative fuels



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued…



