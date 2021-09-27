Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2021 -- The latest launched report on Worldwide Cold For Pharmaceutical Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Worldwide Cold For Pharmaceutical. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Deutsche Post, FedEx, Biotec Services, UPS, Nichirei Logistics Group, Air Canada Cargo, Helapet, Igloo Thermo-Logistics, Kerry Logistics, XPO Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies, Continental Air Cargo, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, SCG Logistics, JWD Group, Swire Group, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, LifeConEx, Marken, Nordic Cold Storage, Panalpina World Transport & Sofrigam.



Government intervention and trade flows between regions and territories are influencing the Worldwide Cold For Pharmaceutical industry. The study focuses on regulatory policies, changing dynamics, technologies to define research objectives and scope of Worldwide Cold For Pharmaceutical Market. New market participants, Logistics, Freight forwarders, Courier / Parcel companies connected in Supply chain of Worldwide Cold For Pharmaceutical market are utilized for sourcing; Merger & Acquisition activities are expected to change the market environment in the industry.



Scope of Worldwide Cold For Pharmaceutical Market is segmented by:

By Product Types: , Cold For Pharmaceutical markets by type, Refrigerated Storage & Cold Chain Logistics

By Application/ End-user: Pharmaceuticals, Blood Goods & Other

List of Companies Profiled: Deutsche Post, FedEx, Biotec Services, UPS, Nichirei Logistics Group, Air Canada Cargo, Helapet, Igloo Thermo-Logistics, Kerry Logistics, XPO Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies, Continental Air Cargo, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, SCG Logistics, JWD Group, Swire Group, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, LifeConEx, Marken, Nordic Cold Storage, Panalpina World Transport & Sofrigam

**Note: Actual research coverage of Worldwide Cold For Pharmaceutical Industry includes more number of players, however in standard version only limited players are profiled.



Furthermore, the years considered in the Worldwide Cold For Pharmaceutical Market study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



TABLE OF CONTENTS



PART 01: Executive Summary



PART 02: Scope of the Report

- Market definition

- Market Segmentation



PART 03: Worldwide Cold For Pharmaceutical Market Landscape

- Market Entropy

- Market Characteristics

- Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers, Trends, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

- Regulatory Issues & Government Policies & Initiatives



PART 04: Worldwide Cold For Pharmaceutical Market Size & Estimates

- Historical Market size by Type, Application (2016-2020)

- Forecasted Market size by Type, Application (2021-2026)



PART 05: Regional Landscape

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- EMEA (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, BeNeLux, Russia, Nordics, Israel, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Rest of EMEA)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of APAC Countries)

- LATAM (Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Rest of LATAM)



PART 06: Customer Landscape

PART 07: Decision Framework

PART 08: Research Methodology



