Cold-Formed Steel Enhances Earthquake Resistant Buildings

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The techniques for building earthquake resistant buildings have evolved steadily since the early 1900s. Academics and private researchers continue to look for new ways to improve structural integrity and load bearing capacities.



According to PhysOrg.com, researchers are finding that cold-formed steel enhances the earthquake resistance of buildings. High school students, graduate students and various other parties are conducting experiments aimed at analyzing the effectiveness of steel as it relates to entire structures. This comprehensive approach is leading to breakthroughs and new insights.



Earthquake resistance is important for those living on the west coast of the U.S., which experiences significant seismic activity. Those living on the east coast or in other parts of the country also benefit from the stability offered by cold-formed steel reinforced buildings. Natural disasters take on many forms and each type places stress on structures. Steel is proven for its ability to stand-up to the elements and provides an extra layer of safety for occupants.



About MCR Steel Cnstruction

MCR Steel Construction is a leading provider of steel building materials and construction services in Denver. Crews are available to erect structures in a fast and efficient manner saving client’s money and time. A wide variety of materials are kept in stock, and affordable pricing allows clients to find the perfect products to fit their project requirements.



For additional information on MCR Steel Construction, please phone toll-free 1 (888) 627-0988. There is no better source for high-quality steel structures, building materials or construction services in the Denver area. Steel strengthens buildings and enhances the safety of load bearing structures.



Contact Information:

MCR Steel Construction

Address:

2727 Bryant Street, Suite 610

Denver, CO 80211

Toll-Free: 1 (888) 627-0988

Phone: (303) 337-6982

Fax: (303) 477-5528

Website: www.mcrsteelbuildings.com