Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Nikkiso, Kobe Steel, EPSI, Bodycote

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- The Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) is a materials handling strategy in which high weight is connected to metal powder in a fixed elastomer compartment molded for the application. North America is anticipated to represent the biggest portion of the hot cold isostatic pressing (CIP) equipment market in the upcoming years. The biggest portion of this area is credited to the expansion popular for CIP-handled items in different businesses, including accuracy fabricating, automotive, and aerospace & defense.



The global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global market size market and estimate the market size for company, regions segments, type segments and applications (end users). In the complete market engineering process, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were extensively used, along with several data triangulation methods, to perform market estimation and market forecasting for the overall market segments and sub segments listed in this report. Extensive qualitative and further quantitative analysis is also done from all the numbers arrived at in the complete market engineering process to list key information throughout the report.



Segment by Key players:

- Nikkiso

- Kobe Steel

- EPSI

- Bodycote

- Kennametal

- ABRA Fluid

- Arconic

- American Isostatic Presses (AIP)

- Shanxi Golden Kaiyuan

- Fluitron

- Sandvik Powder Solutions

- Hasmak



Segment by Type:

- Dry bag pressing

- Wet bag pressing



Segment by Application:

- Automotive

- Aerospace & defense

- Medical

- Energy & power

- Electronics & semiconductor

- Precision machine manufacturing

- Research & development

- Transportation & logistics



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Forecast

4.5.1. Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



