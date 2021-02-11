Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Cold plasma application on cloth fibre surfaces doesn't require the use of any toxic chemical and significantly decreases waste generated by leftover contaminants and water pollution. In particular, cold plasma tends to alter the surface morphology, such as micro-roughness, of the substrate and to create chemically active functional groups, leaving the bulk of the substrate unchanged. Cold plasma treatment consumes less energy than traditional processes, thereby boosting the development of the demand in the sector.



Market Drivers

The demand for cold plasma is observing rapid growth due to the growing use of cold plasma in tissue regeneration, adhesion, etching, disinfection, finishing, printing, surface treatment, coating, sewage treatment, and blood clotting. Coupled with the rising need for cold plasma in the plastics industry, growing demands for cold plasma in wound treatment, and food packaging safety issues are driving the market.



Regional Landscape

North America retained a significant share of the global demand for cold plasma in 2019 due to the involvement of major market players in the region. Increased adoption of advanced technology, increased spending on healthcare, development in electronics & semiconductor production, and global buying power parity is driving the demand in the country. In addition, the rising prevalence of injury and cancer is driving the demand in the area.



Key Highlights of Report

In April 2020, Relyon Plasma made an announcement about introduction of piezobrush PZ3, an innovative handheld plasma treatment device featuring the proprietary PDD technology of Relyon

The low-pressure cold plasma segment is estimated to expand at the most rapid rate from 2020 to 2027. In the semiconductor industry, the low-pressure cold plasma (vacuum plasma) technology is used for lead frame cleaning before die attach and PCB (printed circuit board) de-smearing. Furthermore, the low pressure cold plasma is deployed for decontamination purposes in food & beverage and medical industries and for alteration of specific surface properties in textile and polymer industries.

The coating application segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cold plasma coating emphasizes coating of thermally sensitive objects by using a cold regulated jet of plasma that offers a high deposition rate and maximum automation degree, allowing mass production of coating products.

The cold plasma market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the most rapid rate from 2020 to 2027, owing to increasing infrastructure development and economic activities in several developing nations, including India, China, and Indonesia. Besides, growth of industries such as electronics & semiconductor, plastic, textile, and food & beverage, along with rise in the level of disposable income in the region, is boosting the market in Asia Pacific.



Key market participants include Plasmatreat GmbH, Europlasma NV, Nordson Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, P2i Limited, Enercon Industries Corporation, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Relyon Plasma GmbH, neoplas GmbH, and Henniker Plasma



Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Low Pressure Cold Plasma

Atmospheric Cold Plasma



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Wound Healing

Adhesion

Etching

Decontamination

Finishing

Printing

Surface Treatment

Coating

Wastewater Treatment

Blood Coagulation

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Polymer & Plastic

Textile

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Electronics & Semiconductor

Medical



Here are the questions we answer...

At what rate will the Cold Plasma Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What are the key technologies driving the Cold Plasma Market?

What would be the impact of Cold Plasma Market across different regions?

What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

What is the critical application of the Cold Plasma Market in the different sectors?

What are future growth strategies in the market?



